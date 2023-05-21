Siouxsie Sioux Meltdown Festival 2013
Getty Image
Indie

Severe Weather Conditions Halted Siouxsie Sioux’s Cruel World Festival Set, Which Would’ve Been Her First US Show In 15 Years

If organizers for the Cruel World Festival hoped there was some truth to the line that it never rains in Southern California, they were unfortunately proven wrong. On Saturday, May 20, the Pasadena Fire Department demanded that the festival be shut down due to severe weather conditions. In a post uploaded to the festival’s official Twitter page, organizers urged attendees to make their way to the closest exit after authorities shut down the closing sets.

Ticket holders were left heartbroken. Siouxsie Sioux and Iggy Pop were set to close out the event due to severe weather conditions. For the former, the performance would have been her first performance in the United States in over 15 years, as noted by organizers.

Shortly after in a statement uploaded to Instagram, the festival shared that both Sioux and Iggy Pop would be returning to the festival Sunday night, May 21, to make up for their canceled performances. It’s not yet clear if another scheduled band, The Human League, will also take the stage tonight.

The festival is set to resume today, with doors opening at 5 p.m. pacific. As a special thank you to festival goers, the organizers also revealed that there wouldn’t be a fee to park today.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×