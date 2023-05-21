If organizers for the Cruel World Festival hoped there was some truth to the line that it never rains in Southern California, they were unfortunately proven wrong. On Saturday, May 20, the Pasadena Fire Department demanded that the festival be shut down due to severe weather conditions. In a post uploaded to the festival’s official Twitter page, organizers urged attendees to make their way to the closest exit after authorities shut down the closing sets.

Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates. — Cruel World Festival (@cruelworldfest) May 21, 2023

Ticket holders were left heartbroken. Siouxsie Sioux and Iggy Pop were set to close out the event due to severe weather conditions. For the former, the performance would have been her first performance in the United States in over 15 years, as noted by organizers.

Shortly after in a statement uploaded to Instagram, the festival shared that both Sioux and Iggy Pop would be returning to the festival Sunday night, May 21, to make up for their canceled performances. It’s not yet clear if another scheduled band, The Human League, will also take the stage tonight.

The festival is set to resume today, with doors opening at 5 p.m. pacific. As a special thank you to festival goers, the organizers also revealed that there wouldn’t be a fee to park today.