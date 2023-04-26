If you’re a fan of scenic music festivals, you might want to book a trip to Miami this fall. Coachella might be the go-to rager in the California desert. But the beloved South Florida multi-day dance music event, Ill Points Festival, has the seaside on lock.

To commemorate the fest’s 10th anniversary, Fred Again.. and Iggy Pop have been tapped to headline the Ill Points Festival 2023. Scheduled to take place on October 20 and 21, the fest will feature the two musicians bringing their alternative music specialties to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Other notable performers listed on the lineup include Caroline Polachek, SBTRKT, Tokischa, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

When asked about the festival’s upcoming milestone, co-founder David Sinopoli released a statement, saying, “Being ahead of the curve hasn’t been easy and has required taking risks. The festival has always been more on the bleeding edge of music, rather than the cutting edge. We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years. “

Tickets for III Points Festival 2023 are on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26, beginning at noon eastern. For more information, click here.

Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.