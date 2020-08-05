Sparklehorse became a respected indie group in the ’90s and 2000s, and now a new vinyl set is giving new life to the Virginia band’s first four albums. The records — 1995’s Vivadixiesubmarinetransmissionplot, 1998’s Good Morning Spider, 2001’s It’s A Wonderful Life, and 2006’s Dreamt For Light Years In The Belly Of A Mountain — are getting a Vinyl Me, Please reissue, which marks the first time the four albums have been available on vinyl together.

Box Of Stars: The Sparklehorse Collection was remastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound, on 7-LP, 180-gram vinyl with exclusive side D etchings. The deluxe edition also comes with a t-shirt. Only 1,500 copies are being pressed, and the set will cost $239 (or $189 for Vinyl Me, Please) members.

Sparklehorse leader Mark Linkous died at 47 years old in 2010 by suicide. His family confirmed the news, saying in a statement following his passing, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear friend and family member, Mark Linkous, took his own life today. We are thankful for his time with us and will hold him forever in our hearts. May his journey be peaceful, happy and free. There’s a heaven and there’s a star for you.”

