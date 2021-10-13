You have to hand it to Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis for building one of the most rewarding, truly independent acts of the past decade. Dupuis is much more than just an artist with her band and solo project Sad13, but also an accomplished author, label owner and industry activist who has always championed marginalized voices. Now as her flagship Speedy Ortiz project approaches ten years of age, the jam-packed The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever double album of her first recordings is due out next month.

The package features the newly remastered titular LP and EP where Dupuis recorded all of the instruments herself ten years ago, as well as previously unreleased bonus tracks plus unearthed photos and journal scans from the band’s beginnings. In the new liner notes written by Dupuis, she shared some thoughts on the release:

“I can’t claim Speedy as a solo project anymore—I love working with the friends and bandmates who have played and recorded with me over the years—and I’m glad I now have Sad13 as an outlet for my home-produced concoctions. But I’m so proud of these 22 solo songs, which I put a lot of heart and time and sweat into in both 2011 and 2021, and it feels right to honor them by finally re-releasing them with Carpark (who I’ve worked with for pretty darn close to a decade, too) in a more widely listenable way. Happy 10th birthday, Speedy Ortiz, and thanks to everyone who’s been following along. Me at 23 and me at 32 love you very much.”

And along with the announcement, comes the self-directed video for the new version of “Cutco.” A well-documented fan of teen horror flicks, Dupuis applied a Blair With Project treatment to the clip, which you can watch above. The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever is out digitally on November 12th and physically as a double LP on January 28th via Carpark Records. Check out the album art and tracklist below and pre-order it here.

1. “Hexxy Sadie”

2. “Cutco”

3. “Phish Phood”

4. “Kinda Blew”

5. “Ken Ohki”

6. “Speedy Ortiz”

7. “Hurricane Speedy”

8. “Thank You”

9. “Frankenweenie”

10. “Blondie”

11. “Ka-Prow!”

12. “Necronomicon”

13. “Teething”

14. “Doomsday”

15. “All Red”

16. “Let’s Get Evicted”

17. “Open Sesame”

18. “Bill Sauce”

19. “Summon It”

20. “Deady”

21. “Meat of Contract”

22. “Son Of”