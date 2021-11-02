2018’s And Nothing Hurt was Spiritualized’s first album in six years. Their next full-length won’t take that long to arrive, as they announced today that their ninth album, Everything Was Beautiful, is coming out on February 25, 2022. They also shared the record’s lead single, “Always Together With You,” an epic tune that gradually blooms over the course of nearly seven minutes.

J Spaceman (aka Jason Pierce) says of the album, “There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of… achieve. Well, you get there.”

He also noted of making it, “There’s a line from Jonathan Meades that’s about having all the attributes to being an artist. ‘Paranoia, vanity, selfishness, egotism, sycophancy, resentment, moral nullity and more idiot than idiot savant.’ And that’s what it feels like, this kind of thing. You’re your own worst enemy and biggest supporter. “There’s a ‘Of course this is worth it. It’s me,’ and then this kind of deep doubt of ‘What the f*ck is this all about?’ And then ‘Why is it important?’ and then knowing there’s no easy answer. But it’s there. I know it’s there.”

Watch the “Always Together With You” video above and find the Everything Was Beautiful art and tracklist below. The band also announced a run of North American tour dates, so find those below as well.

1. “Always Together With You”

2. “Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)”

3. “Let It Bleed (For Iggy)”

4. “Crazy”

5. “The Mainline Song”

6. “The A Song (Laid In Your Arms)”

7. “I’m Coming Home Again”

03/31/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/01/2022 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/03/2022 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/04/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/05/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

04/07/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

04/08/2022 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/09/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Everything Was Beautiful is out 2/25/2022 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.