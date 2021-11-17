Spoon have been incredibly active as they gear up for the release of their new album, Lucifer On The Sofa, next year. After a run of live dates supporting St. Vincent, they released the new single “The Hardest Cut.” They even took a dive into the covers realm, with two badass takes on Tom Petty’s “Breakdown” and “A Face In The Crowd.” But they haven’t stopped there as they’ve now covered a Christmas classic by The Beatles ahead of the holidays.

Part of the Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection 2021 edition, “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)” was originally released by The Fab Four in 1967 for one of their Fan Club Christmas albums. Spoon’s take sees singer Britt Daniel at his typically debonair self on the mic. But in true Beatles style, the band’s other members add to the shapely harmonies in a handsome homage to the original.

Daniel shared some thoughts on the song in a statement, saying:

“Recording ‘Christmas Time (Is Here Again)’ was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and quickly sent us down a turbulent path of what you might call the Christmas spirit. And it’s our song with the most band members doing vocals ever – pretty sure I’m counting four. THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS IS OVER.”

You can listen to “Christmas Time (Is Here Again) by Spoon above and check out the Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection with tracks from other artists like Nao, Black Pumas, and Demi Lovato here.