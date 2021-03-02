St. Vincent Teases Her Upcoming Album With A Video And A Phone Hotline

Annie Clark has been tight lipped about her upcoming St. Vincent album, which is believed to be titled Daddy’s Home, a title she has not officially confirmed yet. Today, though, she has shared a new teaser for the record via a minute-long video.

In the clip, Clark runs through an old decrepit building, picks up a ringing vintage-style phone, and is greeted by a voice that says, “Hello, Annie.” The words “Daddy’s Home” are then displayed on the screen, as well as a phone number, 1-833-77-DADDY. When calling the number, a recording plays, which says, “She’s back, in a new role like you’ve never seen here before. Featuring the new single, ‘Pay Your Way In Pain.’ Nobody expected it, nobody believed it and nobody could stop it. Daddy’s home.”

She recently spoke about the musical inspiration for the album, saying, “I would say it’s the sound of being down and out downtown in New York, 1973. Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days. […] I went back to these records that I probably listened to more in my life than at any other time. Music made in New York from 1971 to ’76, typically post-flower child, kick the hippie idealism out of it, America’s in a recession but pre-disco, the sort of gritty, raw, wiggly nihilistic part of that. It’s not a glamorous time, there’s a lot of dirt under the fingernails. It was really about feel and vibe but with song and stories.”

Watch the teaser above.