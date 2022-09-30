Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of September 2022

Every month, Uproxx cultural critic Steven Hyden makes an unranked list of his favorite music-related items released during this period — songs, albums, books, films, you name it.

1. Alex G, God Save The Animals My issue with Alex G in the past is that his songs are so opaque that it sometimes seems like they’re not about anything. I didn’t fully take into account that this might be on purpose, given the ways in which he deliberately takes himself out of his own songs by manipulating his voice and disappearing into characters. But starting with 2020’s House Of Sugar and especially this album, I think he’s really mastered a sound and mood that’s specific to him. There’s a real modernist-retro thing going on with his music, in that you have hallmarks of old-school singer-songwriters (if we classify Elliott Smith as old school) combined with contemporary pop and R&B influences. Even that isn’t super original to him at this point, but he has been honing this aesthetic for a while now, and he’s now the undisputed champ of the style. 2. 2nd Grade, Easy Listening If you know the tropes of power pop, you won’t find any surprises on the latest LP from this Philadelphia band. Are there jangly guitars? Yes. Do the vocals sound boyish in a melancholy sort of way? Of course. Are the lyrics replete with references to Beatles and Beach Boys songs? No question. Is there a generous supply of handclaps and gooey backing vocals? As if you need to ask! The point of power pop is never originality; it’s about musical craft and hitting the listener’s pleasure centers over and over via ruthlessly efficient and svelte songwriting. And on those counts, Easy Listening is a smashing success and one of my favorite albums of the year.

3. Mo Troper, MTV For the past 50 years, there have always been bands committed to the art of making super hooky guitar-pop songs about heartache and horniness. This kind of music might not attract a huge audience, but the listeners who are into it are committed. And, sometimes, that fidelity is rewarded with a fresh wave of greatness. Believe it or not, but it appears that 2022 might be one of those times. There has been a cadre of very good and well-received power-pop albums this year, including the aforementioned Easy Listening and MTV, the newest album by Portland-based singer-songwriter Mo Troper. He came on my radar in 2021 when he put out an album called Dilettante, which has 28 songs that go by in about 50 minutes. The songs are slightly longer on MTV, but his aesthetic remains a delectable combination of lo-fi sloppiness and top-notch songcraft. 4. Wilco, “Venus Stop The Train” I spent a lot of time this month immersed in the massive Yankee Hotel Foxtrot box set, which drops today. I’ve often said that my favorite Wilco album is a bootleg of YHF outtakes, and the box set expands the number of demos and alternate takes by several factors. As great as the record is, the long and restless journey in search of that greatness has always been more fascinating to me, for the same reason that rock geeks have long obsessed over the making of similarly “difficult” paradigm-shifting curveballs like Pet Sounds, Tusk, and Kid A. For many months during 2000 and ’01 at The Loft, Wilco’s north side Chicago rehearsal space and studio, they ran through countless different versions of the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot songs. In the process, they touched on nearly every corner of modern music history, dabbling in classic Brill Building pop, spacey psychedelia, blistering krautrock, rustic folk, surly garage punk, bubblegum funk, John Cage-inspired dissonance, and various points in-between. (There are also the fan favorites that didn’t make the album, like “Venus Stop The Train.”)

5. Young Jesus, Shepherd Head Whenever I hear people complain that modern indie is too safe or not experimental enough, I always think about this woefully underrated L.A. band, because they seem precisely like the sort of group those people should love. Young Jesus certainly is one of the few bands in modern indie that I can say has never made the same album twice. After the expansive and jammy rock of 2020’s Welcome To Conceptual Beach, the new one gives me a Talk Talk vibe. It’s an experimental art-pop record that’s more art than pop. I think it’s pretty spellbinding, and really shows how Young Jesus is continuing to evolve. 6. Elkhorn, Distances This guitar duo describes themselves as “interweaving the extended folk tradition with psychedelic improvisation, moving freely from pre-rock to post-rock and beyond.” I would describe this record as “pop an edible and watch the sunset” music. But either classification is apt.