‘Cuttin’ Grass — Vol. 1′ Is Sturgill Simpson’s Most Delightful LP Yet

In a weird way, Sturgill Simpson might be the only musician who has come out ahead during the pandemic.

This might seem like a perverse argument given that Simpson actually caught Covid-19 in the early stages of the crisis. But consider his state of mind in early 2020, when he spoke openly in an interview with me about his misgivings regarding an upcoming arena tour with Tyler Childers in support of his bridges-burning 2019 rock album, Sound And Fury. The 42-year-old country superstar clearly was uncomfortable with his newly minted status as an arena headliner. He fretted about whether he would be able to connect with fans in the same way in such big rooms. And he also wasn’t keen on revisiting the Sound And Fury material. While he stood behind the album as an artistic statement, Simpson was wary of marinating every night in the anger and confusion that inspired those songs.

“I don’t want to be that guy,” he sighed. “I don’t ever want to be that guy again.”

Suddenly, due to a disaster that’s unprecedented in modern times, he didn’t have to be. After performing just a handful of dates, the tour was canceled, and Simpson was sent back home to his family, precisely where he preferred to be all along. It would be a sin to call this a miracle — again, Simpson had to convalesce for a time after getting sick himself — but these terrible circumstances had an undeniable upside. Bob Dylan had his motorcycle accident. Sturgill had this.

Instead of unleashing the molten lava of Sound And Fury on stunned audiences every night, Simpson engaged with fans on Instagram and hit upon an alternate musical path. After Simpson’s fanbase exceeded a donation target for his handpicked charities (the Special Forces Foundation, the Equity Alliance, and MusiCares), he pledged to put out a new album. In June, he assembled some of the finest pickers in Nashville and set about re-recording a batch of his old songs at The Butcher Shoppe, a recording studio operated by engineer David Ferguson that was once a favored laboratory for the late, great singer-songwriter John Prine. The idea was to set up and play the material live in a bluegrass style. In the end, Simpson wound up with two records worth of material and, it appears, a new lease on his creative life.

The first of these records, Cuttin’ Grass — Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), was released on Friday and immediately made the opposite impression of Sound And Fury. To be clear, I love Simpson’s disco-metal provocation, both as music and as a defiant eff-you gesture. As is often the case with Sturgill, whose dry acerbic wit doesn’t translate as well in print as it does in person, the album’s loopy sense of humor was lost amid the wildly polarized reactions, which perhaps was inevitable given that he seemed to be intentionally baiting traditionalists with a mix of ZZ Top-style riffage and apocalyptic, anime-inspired iconography. But there’s no question that Sound And Fury arrived with negative mojo baked into the music, so much so that even the man who made it found the record difficult to sit with once he had purged himself of all that bile.