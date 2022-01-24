Sunny Day Real Estate has been real on-and-off since they became a defining emo band in the early ’90s, a status they achieved despite a short initial tenure. Their original run was from 1992 to 1995, and since then, they reunited in 1997, broke up again a few years later, reunited yet again in 2009, and disbanded once more in 2013. Now, it appears they’re ready to give it another go: Spin reports that the band is reuniting to play some shows this spring.

The publication also notes the lineup is set to include vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner, and drummer William Goldsmith, along with other musicians. Original bassist Nate Mendel, who went on to join Foo Fighters (of which he is still a member), is apparently not involved in the reunion.

Furthermore, Brooklyn Vegan reports that Goldsmith took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a new @sdretour Instagram page, as well as a video of him practicing Sunny Day Real Estate’s “Roses In Water.” Both posts have since been deleted. There are currently no posts on the @sdretour page. This comes after Enigk dropped off of most dates of an upcoming Cursive and The Appleseed Cast tour, a tour that kicked off a few days ago and is set to run through to mid-March.

