The Jim Henson series Fraggle Rock debuted way back in 1983, and now, it has returned in 2022 via a reboot, as Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock premiered on Apple TV+ today. Alongside the show, a soundtrack album is also out now and it features Foo Fighters playing a cover of “Fraggle Rock Rock,” which unsurprisingly features a harder rock edge than the original track. The original version of the song premiered in 1983 in “Wembley And The Gorgs,” the second episode of the initial Fraggle Rock series.

Aside from Foo Fighters, the soundtrack also features contributions from Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, and Daveed Diggs.

Listen to Foo Fighters’ rendition of “Fraggle Rock Rock” above and find the Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock art and tracklist below. Also find the original version of “Fraggle Rock Rock” below.

Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock is out now via Lakeshore Records. Get it here.