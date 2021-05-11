About half a year ago, Sylvan Esso unveiled their third album, Free Love, to the world. Now they’ve shared the exemplary “Numb” as a single, which is accompanied by an artistic video. The clip was co-directed by Meath and Jasmine Albuquerque and features striking choreography by the latter. The clip was also produced by Maavven, a studio that has also worked with icons like Rihanna, Pharrell, and Dua Lipa.

Meath says of the video, “I’ve always loved the pure dance videos of the TRL era and dreamed of making something that could live in that world. I’m so grateful to Jasmine and everyone at Maavven who worked with me to bring this to life, it was such a joy and I can’t wait for y’all to see it.”

The duo also announced a stretch of tour dates for later this year. In a September 2020 interview with Uproxx, Nick Sanborn said of getting back in venues, “Believe me, there is nothing I want more than to be in a room full of thousands of people playing our music on a gigantic sound system.” Meath added, “Dude, playing ‘Make it Easy’? We’re going to be able to get the audience to sing ‘It’s playing now’ with me? At which point I’m going to f*cking cry so hard.”

Watch the “Numb” video above and check out Sylvan Esso’s upcoming tour dates below.

09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/06 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

09/07 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

09/09 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

09/11 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

09/14 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

09/16 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

09/17 — Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater *

09/18 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

09/19 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre *

09/22 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

09/23-26 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

10/26 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %

10/27 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %

10/29 — Madison, WI @ Sylvee %

10/30 — Madison, WI @ Sylvee %

10/31 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom %

11/02 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall %

11/03 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! %

11/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE %

11/10 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall %

11/11 — Washington DC @ The Anthem %

11/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

11/14 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

11/15 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

11/16 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

* with Samia

# with Local Natives and Samia

% with Lido Pimienta

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.