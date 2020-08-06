Kevin Parker remains as busy as a bee this summer, following up reminiscent remixes of songs from his Tame Impala album The Slow Rush with the lyric video for album standout “Is It True.” The video accompanies the funky, danceable single with suitably low-fi visuals, screened on an old-school box television set with delay and distortion effects giving it a truly psychedelic vibe. It’s a similar look to that of Tame Impala’s live shows, a sort of consolation for the group not being able to tour this year due to a global pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, though, Tame Impala has remained active, delivering an acoustic live performance of “On Track,” an 18-minute remix of “One More Year,” and a trippy late-night performance of “Is It True” for The Late Show. Outside of promotion for The Slow Rush, Parker also helped 070 Shake remix her Modus Vivendi track “Guilty Conscience” last month and collaborated with British musician The Streets on his new mixtape, None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, contributing vocals to the single, “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better.”

The Slow Rush is out now via Island Records Australia.

Watch Tame Impala’s “Is It True” video above.