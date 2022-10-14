Tegan And Sara’s new television series, High School, premiered on Amazon Freevee today. Inspired by the sisters’ 2019 memoir of the same name, the show centers around the twins navigating life as teenagers in the ’90s.

“High School is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own,” an early press release read. “Told through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

Railey and Seazynn Gilliland appear as the adapted versions of the musical duo. Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) plays their mother, Simone, with Kyle Bornheimer as Simone’s boyfriend, Patrick.

“There was something undeniably intriguing about them: They were sweet and original, impossible not to watch,” Tegan said of the Gilliland sisters, who they discovered and cast through TikTok. “I felt compelled to send Sara the video. ‘Too bad they don’t act,’ I texted her. Sara wasn’t deterred. They were performers, musical and dynamic. ‘You can’t teach charisma,’ Sara said, which they had in spades. Sara was relentless — these were the twins that had to play us. We were overjoyed when they were cast, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that it all worked out.”

The first four episodes of High School are currently streaming now on Amazon Freevee. View an early trailer of the show above.

