Tegan And Sara Release The New Dehd-Inspired Single ‘I Can’t Grow Up’

Next month, Tegan And Sara are unveiling their new album Crybaby, as well as a TV series called High School, based on their memoir of the same title. Today, they released “I Can’t Grow Up,” a single from the LP.

According to Sara Quin, “I Can’t Grow Up” was “musically inspired by Chicago band Dehd and their album Flower of Devotion. The song started on bass, an instrument I’d never written with until Crybaby, and I was channeling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had traveled back to the U.S., after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”

Aside from all of their professional projects, Sara also had a baby earlier this year. Tegan confirmed the rumor by writing on Instagram, “My favourite part of this article about Sara announcing she has a new baby on IG is that they used a photo of me performing at the top of it. So Sara has a baby, whatever. I have a microphone. Take that Sara.”

Crybaby is out 10/21 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-save it here.