The 1975’s long-awaited new album Notes On A Conditional Form is out today, and alongside its release, they’ve shared a video for “Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy).” The clip follows the exploits of a teddy bear who, like many folks right now, spends his time seated in front of his computer.

Healy told Apple Music of the song:

“This is the anomaly on the record for me. I don’t know where it came from. That was me f*cking around when the record was feeling really, really relaxed. It reminds me of all the kind of proper pop music that I grew up listening to, like Backstreet Boys. And it’s like an ode to early Max Martin, late-‘90s pop. I don’t think we ever do anything retro. We never do anything pastiche-y. But there’s definitely a reflection on a certain time of our musical upbringing. And that was very much part of that. And it’s got a great Temptations sample at the beginning, and kind of reminds me of Kanye or something.”

Speaking of Apple Music, the band also teamed up with them to share a behind-the-scenes video about the making of Notes On A Conditional Form.

Watch the “Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)” video above and read our review of Notes On A Conditional Form here.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out now via Dirty Hit. Get it here.