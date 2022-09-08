The Beatles Will Reissue ‘Revolver’ With Three Special Editions

The Beatles will provide a fresh take on one of their classics when they reissue their 1966 album Revolver on October 28. The album, originally 14 tracks, will be newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in both stereo and Dolby Atmos. Physical and digital deluxe editions of the reissue will come with 28 early takes from recording sessions, three home demos, a 100-page hardbound book, a four-track EP with new stereo mixes, and remastered original mono mixes for multiple records, namely “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.”

Revolver was The Beatles’ seventh studio album, released on August 5, 1966, and was accompanied by the double A-side single “Eleanor Rigby” / “Yellow Submarine.” Revolver is recognized for the group’s first overt use of studio technology. “Eleanor Rigby” went on to be the best-selling song of 1966 in the UK and the entire album maintained the top spot on the Record Retailers LP chart, which was later renamed the UK Albums chart.

As for Revolver and its components’ performance in the United States, “Yellow Submarine” peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Revolver topped the Billboard Top LPs chart and was nominated for Album Of The Year at The Grammys.

Ahead of Revolver‘s reissue, check out a new mix of “Taxman” here and a full trailer promoting the reissue above.