At the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA, The Chicks performed a rendition of a classic Olivia Newton-John song, following the singer and actress’s death last week. During this stop on their tour in support of their 2020 album, Gaslighter, The group honored the late Newton-John with a performance of one of her signature songs, “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” said The Chicks’ lead singer Natalie Maines to the audience. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like [ages] 4 to 12, and then I only wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

Newton-John first performed “Hopelessly Devoted To You” in the film adaptation of Grease, where she starred as Sandy Olsson. John Travolta, who starred opposite of Newton-John as Danny Zuko, took to Instagram to honor his Grease co-star.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta said in a caption. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!”

Check out The Chicks’ performance of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” above.