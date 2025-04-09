Indie Mixtape 20: The Convenience Are ‘Like Cartoon Vampires’

The Convenience indulged in synth-pop for their last album, Accellerator, but the duo of Duncan Troast and Nick Corson find themselves back in the realm of artistic punk on the upcoming album Like Cartoon Vampires, which is set to arrive on April 18.
A number of the songs from the album originated from freeform jam sessions, which the pair edited and added onto to create cohesive songs. This results in tracks sound exploratory while still maintaining an amount of structure that keeps everything feeling intentional.
Ahead of the album’s forthcoming release, Troast and Corson sat down with Uproxx to talk about Bo Diddley, the “hot fox” in Robin Hood, Topanga Lawrence, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
I have no idea.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I hope they think it’s as good as the bug burgers they are eating. Sadly not up to me though.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Bo Diddley because he gave us all the tools we need.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
Tacos from Taqueria La Patrona in McAllen, Texas.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
I saw this band called Mi Ami in high school at an art gallery in the mission in SF. It was one of the first DIY style shows I had been to and I just remember feeling so excited and inspired. The band was raging through these repetitive grooves, so raw and beautiful. People don’t really know their music but I still listen to them all the time.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
Troast: Night Swimming by REM
Corson: Wild is the Wind by Nina Simone
What’s the last thing you Googled?
311 band
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
I love it so much but getting locked in The Pie Shop in DC is pretty weird, but they give you so much pot pie you don’t really need anything from the outside world so it’s all good. We also crashed with a pilot who was one of the kids that voiced Arnold from Hey Arnold and I still regret that we didn’t ask him to give us a sample.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
Favorite city to play is Hamburg. Alhaus is the greatest venue in the world I think, such a beautiful bar with wonderful staff and food. Would like to play in Hong Kong.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Don’t eat at that Rallys in Philly when you are 22.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I can check into any Southwest flight and get a good boarding number.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
I would send money to Gaza to aid those who are victims of the genocide taking place right now. Free Palestine.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
AI is not very interesting to me. Good for funny stories on tour but a creative dead end. People will always make fascinating things, so I’m not worried about the future of music. I do think we should organize though and demand higher pay from these jackals at Spotify and Apple and all of the other streamers. Royalties are crazy low.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
Lou Reed
Nico
John Cale
Mo Tucker
John Coltrane
at Max’s Kansas City
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Ringo Starr
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
My only tattoo is a lizard wearing a cowboy hat playing the piano in the desert. We saw it scrawled on the wall in the bathroom at a venue in Portland. The artists name is Loretta, hit us up if you see this!
What is your pre-show ritual?
Light meal and a walk around the neighborhood
Who was your first celebrity crush?
Corson: The hot fox in robin hood
Troast: Topanga Lawrence
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
I love Paris very much and it would be a luxury to have a whole month to explore the city. Sitting in cafes is my preferred state and they really have that figured out over there. Everyone is invited!
What is your biggest fear?
That people won’t think I’m funny and also death.
Like Cartoon Vampires is out 4/18 via Winspear. Find more information here.