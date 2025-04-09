Indie Mixtape 20: The Convenience Are ‘Like Cartoon Vampires’

The Convenience indulged in synth-pop for their last album, Accellerator, but the duo of Duncan Troast and Nick Corson find themselves back in the realm of artistic punk on the upcoming album Like Cartoon Vampires, which is set to arrive on April 18.

A number of the songs from the album originated from freeform jam sessions, which the pair edited and added onto to create cohesive songs. This results in tracks sound exploratory while still maintaining an amount of structure that keeps everything feeling intentional.

Ahead of the album’s forthcoming release, Troast and Corson sat down with Uproxx to talk about Bo Diddley, the “hot fox” in Robin Hood, Topanga Lawrence, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

I have no idea.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope they think it’s as good as the bug burgers they are eating. Sadly not up to me though.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Bo Diddley because he gave us all the tools we need.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Tacos from Taqueria La Patrona in McAllen, Texas.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I saw this band called Mi Ami in high school at an art gallery in the mission in SF. It was one of the first DIY style shows I had been to and I just remember feeling so excited and inspired. The band was raging through these repetitive grooves, so raw and beautiful. People don’t really know their music but I still listen to them all the time.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Troast: Night Swimming by REM

Corson: Wild is the Wind by Nina Simone

What’s the last thing you Googled?

311 band

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I love it so much but getting locked in The Pie Shop in DC is pretty weird, but they give you so much pot pie you don’t really need anything from the outside world so it’s all good. We also crashed with a pilot who was one of the kids that voiced Arnold from Hey Arnold and I still regret that we didn’t ask him to give us a sample.