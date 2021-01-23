Live concerts, for the most part, have been put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Outside of drive-in concerts, which some acts like Lil Baby, DaBaby, and Kehlani have held, music lovers have not been able to watch their favorite artists at a live show safely for months now.

Luckily for some fans of The Flaming Lips, they were able to see the band perform at a recent concert in their hometown of Oklahoma City thanks to a slight twist. Both the band and audience members enjoyed the live show from space bubbles that could fit up to three people when inflated.

The band held the first of two concerts on Friday night with the second set to occur on Saturday. An aerial view of the concert was shared through an Instagram post from Iead vocalist Wayne Coyne. Prior to the show, Coyne spoke to UPROXX about the live bubble show, one he announced at the end of last year.

“There have been a lot of details to figure out, and what if this thing ends in a couple of weeks?” he said. “But if it keeps going, we keep going.”

The Oklahoma City show comes after the band tested the live bubble concert idea in their hometown last October. In a brief show held at The Criterion, the band only performed two songs and played them both twice: “Brother Eye” and “Assassins Of Youth” from their American Head album.

You can view some posts from the first concert above.

The Flaming Lips are a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.