The Killers have been open about their plans to quickly follow their 2020 album Imploding The Mirage with another new album, and now it’s set: Pressure Machine is set for release on August 13 and the band shared a trailer for it today.

Press materials describe the project as “a quieter, character-study-driven album” and note that its “songs are based on the memories and stories of people that impacted him growing up, interspersed with commentary from current Nephi [Brandon Flowers’ Utah hometown] locals about their town.”

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. said, “We were discussing [Flowers] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere, and during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.” Flowers added, “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

This seems to be the album Vannucci was talking about in a recent interview, when he said, “Well, weirdly enough, we had this stockpile of songs that were sort of orphans off of the last record, but we’re saving that for the next record. We instead made another record, which is… a bit of a concept record and very different from the normal Killers stuff.”

Watch the Pressure Machine trailer above.

Pressure Machine is out 8/13 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.