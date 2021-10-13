It’s been several months since LA-based indie pop group The Marías dropped their debut album Cinema. Now expanding on the gauzy, elegant world they built surrounding their album, the groups share an equally opulent video to their Spanish-language track “Un Millón.”
Directed by Bethany Vargas, the mesmerizing video pays homage to the euphoria of the dancefloor. It opens with lead singer María Zardoya in a sea of moving bodies shaking their hips to the song’s snappy beat.
Written and produced entirely by Zardoya and bandmate Josh Conway in their LA apartment, Cinema draws inspiration from innovative filmmakers like Pedro Almodóvar and Wes Anderson. “We want people to feel inspired to create anything, whether it’s music or art or whatever else they’re drawn to,” Zardoya said about the LP. “Hopefully the songs will help them to break away from real life for a while and create some kind of dream world in their heads – something like the scenes to their own little movie.”
Watch The Marías’ “Un Millón” video above and find their upcoming tour dates below:
01/26/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
01/27/2022 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
01/28/2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
01/29/2022 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
02/01/2022 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
02/03/2022 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
02/04/2022 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
02/05/2022 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/06/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
02/08/2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
02/10/2022 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
02/11/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
02/12/2022 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/14/2022 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
02/17/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
02/18/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
02/19/2022 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
02/22/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth
02/24/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
02/26/2022 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
02/27/2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
03/02/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/04/2022 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
03/05/2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
03/06/2022 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/08/2022 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall
03/09/2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/11/2022 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/12/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
03/13/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Cinema is out now via Nice Life Recording/Atlantic. Get it here.
