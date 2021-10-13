It’s been several months since LA-based indie pop group The Marías dropped their debut album Cinema. Now expanding on the gauzy, elegant world they built surrounding their album, the groups share an equally opulent video to their Spanish-language track “Un Millón.”

Directed by Bethany Vargas, the mesmerizing video pays homage to the euphoria of the dancefloor. It opens with lead singer María Zardoya in a sea of moving bodies shaking their hips to the song’s snappy beat.

Written and produced entirely by Zardoya and bandmate Josh Conway in their LA apartment, Cinema draws inspiration from innovative filmmakers like Pedro Almodóvar and Wes Anderson. “We want people to feel inspired to create anything, whether it’s music or art or whatever else they’re drawn to,” Zardoya said about the LP. “Hopefully the songs will help them to break away from real life for a while and create some kind of dream world in their heads – something like the scenes to their own little movie.”

Watch The Marías’ “Un Millón” video above and find their upcoming tour dates below:

01/26/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

01/27/2022 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

01/28/2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

01/29/2022 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02/01/2022 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

02/03/2022 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/04/2022 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

02/05/2022 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/06/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

02/08/2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

02/10/2022 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

02/11/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

02/12/2022 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/14/2022 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

02/17/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/18/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

02/19/2022 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/22/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth

02/24/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

02/26/2022 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

02/27/2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

03/02/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/04/2022 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

03/05/2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

03/06/2022 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/08/2022 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

03/09/2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/11/2022 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/12/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

03/13/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Cinema is out now via Nice Life Recording/Atlantic. Get it here.

The Marías are a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.