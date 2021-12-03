Last month, it was announced that The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner were composing the score for the new Peter Dinklage-starring film, Cyrano. The film arrives in theaters this month and The National leader Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser penned the lyrics to the songs on the soundtrack. While the first track released from the film, “Someone To Say,” is sung by actress Haley Bennett, the latest single is a full-on song by The National.

“Somebody Desperate” has Berninger’s vocals front and center. The track opens with Aaron Dessner on the grand piano, something he’s been doing a lot of for Taylor Swift in recent days. It’s the first new material from The National since 2020’s “Never Tear Us Apart,” an INXS cover that benefited Australia’s Brushfire Relief efforts.

Recently, both Dessner brothers and Peter Dinklage appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Your Name,” also from Cyrano. In the Joe Wright-directed film, Dinklage stars alongside Bennett, Amanda Seyfried, and Kelvin Harrisson.

Cyrano is out in theaters on Friday, December 10. Listen to “Somebody Desperate” above and check out the Cyrano trailer below.

Cyrano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 12/10 via Decca Records. Pre-order it here.