Pete Parada has been the drummer of The Offspring since 2007, but that run has come to an end, as he has been kicked out of the band. The reason for this personnel change is Parada’s refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a choice that he attributes to medical reasons.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Parada wrote, “Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time. I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me — so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime. Unfortunately for me, (and my family — who is hoping to keep me around a bit longer) the risks far outweigh the benefits.”

He also noted that he has no ill will towards his now-former bandmates, saying, “I have no negative feelings towards my band. They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same. Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I’m heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words.”

Read Parada’s full statement below.