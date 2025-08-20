The Replacements’ third album, 1984’s Let It Be, is an ’80s indie rock classic. Now, over 40 years later, the project is getting a comprehensive and massive deluxe edition reissue.

Aside from the newly remastered original album, the 4LP and 3CD sets comes with unreleased studio and live recordings, sourced from the Let It Be Sessions. Out now is a previously unheard alternate version of “Androgynous,” with has a different vocal take and the full piano intro. Also included is Goodnight! Go Home!, an unreleased 28-song performance recorded in Chicago in 1984. The recording is sourced from an audience tape and has been newly remastered.

Listen to “Androgynous” above. Check out the tracklists for the different versions of Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) below.