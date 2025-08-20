The Replacements’ third album, 1984’s Let It Be, is an ’80s indie rock classic. Now, over 40 years later, the project is getting a comprehensive and massive deluxe edition reissue.
Aside from the newly remastered original album, the 4LP and 3CD sets comes with unreleased studio and live recordings, sourced from the Let It Be Sessions. Out now is a previously unheard alternate version of “Androgynous,” with has a different vocal take and the full piano intro. Also included is Goodnight! Go Home!, an unreleased 28-song performance recorded in Chicago in 1984. The recording is sourced from an audience tape and has been newly remastered.
Listen to “Androgynous” above. Check out the tracklists for the different versions of Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) below.
Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) Packaging
Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) — 3CD Track Listing
Disc One: 2025 Remaster
“I Will Dare”
“Favorite Thing”
“We’re Comin’ Out”
“Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out”
“Androgynous”
“Black Diamond”
“Unsatisfied”
“Seen Your Video”
“Gary’s Got A Boner”
“Sixteen Blue”
“Answering Machine”
Disc Two: Rarities
“Gary’s Got A Boner” – Alternate Version *
“Favorite Thing” – Alternate Version *
“Perfectly Lethal”
“Temptation Eyes”
“Who’s Gonna Take Us Alive” *
“Heartbeat, It’s A Lovebeat”
“Answering Machine” – Home Demo #1
“Answering Machine” – Home Demo #2 *
“Street Girl” – Takes 1 And 2 *
“Sixteen Blue” – Alternate Version
“Unsatisfied” – Full Length Version *
“Androgynous” – Alternate Version *
“20th Century Boy”
“Hey Good Lookin'” – Live
Disc Three: Goodnight! Go Home!: Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, (March, 1984)
“Can’t Hardly Wait” *
“Left In The Dark” *
“Unsatisfied” *
“I Will Dare” *
“Favorite Thing” *
“Kids Don’t Follow” *
“Run It” *
“Color Me Impressed” *
“Hayday” *
“Nowhere Is My Home” *
“Love You Till Friday” *
“Help Me Rhonda/G.T.O.” *
“Takin’ A Ride” *
“Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out” *
“Gary’s Got A Boner” *
“Johnny’s Gonna Die” *
“Can’t Get Enough” *
“I’m In Trouble” *
“Don’t Ask Why” *
“Take Me Down To The Hospital” *
“Shiftless When Idle” *
“Mr. Whirly” *
“Hitchin’ A Ride” *
“Black Diamond” *
“20th Century Boy” *
“Go” *
“Gimme Noise” *
“White And Lazy” *
Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) — 4LP Track Listing
LP One: 2025 Remaster
Side One
“I Will Dare”
“Favorite Thing”
“We’re Comin’ Out”
“Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out”
“Androgynous”
“Black Diamond”
Side Two
“Unsatisfied”
“Seen Your Video”
“Gary’s Got A Boner”
“Sixteen Blue”
“Answering Machine”
LP Two: Rarities
Side One
“Gary’s Got A Boner” – Alternate Version *
“Favorite Thing” – Alternate Version *
“Perfectly Lethal”
“Temptation Eyes”
“Who’s Gonna Take Us Alive” *
“Heartbeat, It’s A Lovebeat”
“Answering Machine” – Home Demo #1
“Answering Machine” – Home Demo #2 *
Side Two
“Street Girl” – Takes 1 And 2 *
“Sixteen Blue” – Alternate Version
“Unsatisfied” – Full Length Version *
“Androgynous” – Alternate Version *
“20th Century Boy”
“Hey Good Lookin'” – Live
LP Three: Goodnight! Go Home!: Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, (March, 1984)
Side One
“Can’t Hardly Wait” *
“Left In The Dark” *
“Unsatisfied” *
“I Will Dare” *
“Favorite Thing” *
“Kids Don’t Follow” *
Side Two
“Run It” *
“Color Me Impressed” *
“Hayday” *
“Nowhere Is My Home” *
“Love You Till Friday” *
“Help Me Rhonda/G.T.O.” *
“Takin’ A Ride” *
LP Four: Goodnight! Go Home!: Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, (March, 1984)
Side One
“Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out” *
“Gary’s Got A Boner” *
“Johnny’s Gonna Die” *
“Can’t Get Enough” *
“I’m In Trouble” *
“Don’t Ask Why” *
“Take Me Down To The Hospital” *
Side Two
“Shiftless When Idle” *
“Mr. Whirly” *
“Hitchin’ A Ride” *
“Black Diamond” *
“20th Century Boy” *
“Go” *
“Gimme Noise” *
“White And Lazy” *
Live At City Gardens 1984 — 10-Inch Track Listing
Side A
“I Will Dare” *
“Hayday” *
“20th Century Boy” *
Side B
“You’re Getting Married” *
“God Damn Job” *
“Color Me Impressed” *
* previously unreleased
Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) is out 10/24 via Rhino. Find more information here.