The Smile, a group led by Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, have officially announced that they’re in the process of recording a follow-up album to 2022’s debut, A Light For Attracting Attention.

The reveal was made at the end of a new email from the band. “More North American tour dates for when we are let out of the studio,” it read. “we’re deep in recording, week 7.”

They’ve also teased a handful of songs, including “Bodies Laughing,” “Friend Of A Friend,” and “Colors Fly,” while on tour in Europe, per NME. Additionally, The Smile is set to embark on a summer tour across North America. More information is available here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of new dates.

06/21 — Mexico City @ Auditorio Nacional

06/22 — Mexico City @ Auditorio Nacional

06/25 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/26 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/29 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

06/30 — St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/05 — Richmond, VA @ The National

07/07 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/14 — Québec City @ Festival d’été de Québec, Parc de la Francophonie

07/15 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/16 — Ottawa, Ontario @ RBC Bluesfest, LeBreton Flats

07/19 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

07/20 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

07/21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival, Union Park