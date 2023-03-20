Pitchfork Music Festival wasn’t dampened by three days of rain in Chicago’s Union Park last July. “People don’t come to Pitchfork for Instagram-able moments or to sport glittery festival outfits,” Uproxx’s review surmised. “They come to lose themselves in muddy mosh pits set to the tune of left-of-the-dial artists they won’t hear on mainstream radio.”

This morning, March 20, the 2023 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup was announced, and it’s full of acts primed to provide the same respite at Union Park in Chicago.

The headliners are The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver — in that order. The Smile will handle headlining duties on Friday, July 21, followed by Big Thief on Saturday, July 22, and Bon Iver on Sunday, July 23. Per press release, Pitchfork Music Festival will serve as The Smile’s US festival debut.

Friday’s lineup also includes Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Leikeli47, Nation Of Language, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grace Ives, Jlin, Axel Boman, Mavi, Sen Morimoto, and Contour.

In addition to Big Thief, Saturday’s performances will come from Weyes Blood, King Krule, Snail Mail, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, 700 Bliss, Palm, and Deeper.

Bon Iver’s punctuation on Sunday will be supplemented by Kelela, Koffee, Killer Mike, Jpegmafia, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Mdou Moctor, Illuminati Hotties, Jockstrap, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, and Ariel Zetina.

“We’re excited to be back at Union Park with a lineup of artists responsible for some of the very best music of the past year — Alvvays, Kelela, Yaya Bey, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupil, Grace Ives, 700 Bliss, and more — alongside a few special moments with indie icons,” Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel said in a statement. “For one, this year will mark the very first time that Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (as The Smile) and Bon Iver will perform at the Chicago festival. And Big Thief will complete their tour of the fest’s stages over the years with a headlining set, their first at a festival this size.”

Tickets are available now, and you can find all ticket information here.

See the official 2023 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup poster below.