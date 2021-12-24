A new surge of Covid-19 has led to another round of cancellations in the live music world. Last weekend, Saturday Night Live barely soldiered through their episode and canceled Charli XCX’s much-anticipated performance out of an abundance of caution. Then, after going back and forth about it, LCD Soundsystem also decided to cut short their 20-show run at Brooklyn Steel. And now, The Strokes have decided to cancel their planned New Year’s Eve show at Barclays Center.

“How can we put this….⁣,” the band began in an Instagram caption. “We’re postponing the show.⁣ We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. We’ve made the decision to postpone our show at Barclays Center. ⁣All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced. ⁣We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and we look forward to celebrating the new year with all of you … just a bit later than originally planned.”

The band previously played a New Year’s Eve show in the transition from 2019 to 2020, announcing then that they’d be releasing a new album, their first in seven years. The New Abnormal dropped in April of 2020, so the touring cycle for that newest project has been repeatedly disrupted by Covid-19, unfortunately. Hopefully those rescheduled dates will come sooner rather than later.