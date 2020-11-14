The White Stripes may have disbanded in 2011, but their decade-long career still lives on through an extensive catalog — and for the first time, fans can hear all of the band’s most popular songs in one place. The group officially announced their The White Stripes Greatest Hits album last week and are now unveiling a tracklist alongside an animated video for their 2000 song “Apple Blossom.”

The band’s newly-minted “Apple Blossom” video is directed by Wartella, produced by Dream Factory Animation, and stands as a call-back to their De Stijl days. The animation pulls visual inspiration from the De Stijl art movement while also following the story of a girl who embarks on a long journey.

Watch the “Apple Blossom” video above and see The White Stripes Greatest Hits album cover and tracklist below.

1. “Let’s Shake Hands”

2. “The Big Three Killed My Baby”

3. “Fell In Love With A Girl”

4. “Hello Operator”

5. “I’m Slowly Turning Into You”

6. “The Hardest Button To Button”

7. “The Nurse”

8. “Screwdriver

9. “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground”

10. “Death Letter”

11. “We’re Going To Be Friends”

12. “The Denial Twist”

13. “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself”

14. “Astro”

15. “Conquest”

16. “Jolene”

17. “Hotel Yorba”

18. “Apple Blossom”

19. “Blue Orchid”

20. “Ball And Biscuit”

21. “I Fought Piranhas”

22. “I Think I Smell A Rat”

23. “Icky Thump”

24. “My Doorbell”

25. “You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)”

26. “Seven Nation Army”

The White Stripes Greatest Hits is out 12/4 via Third Man/Columbia. Pre-order it here.