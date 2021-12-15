The Wiggles had themselves a bit of a viral moment earlier this year when they covered Tame Impala’s “Elephant” while mashing it up with their own “Fruit Salad.” The children’s music group apparently decided they’re really into covers, because next year, they’re releasing a whole album of them.

ReWiggled is set to drop on March 11, 2021, and it’s a two-part affair. The first side features artists like Stella Donnelly, The Chats, and the Melbourne Ska Orchestra covering songs by The Wiggles, while the second side sees the group performing songs by artists like Rihanna, AC/DC, Blondie, James Brown, and The Rolling Stones. They shared a preview EP of the album today and it features their renditions of “Elephant” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a famously over-the-top song that is perfect for the cartoony style of The Wiggles.

They also shared an announcement video, so find that above and check out the ReWiggled art and tracklist below.

1. DZ Deathrays — “Hot Potato” (The Wiggles cover)

2. Spacey Jane — “D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur)” (The Wiggles cover)

3. Stella Donnelly — “Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride” (The Wiggles cover)

4. The Chats — “Can You (Point Your Fingers And Do the Twist?)” (The Wiggles cover)

5. Emily Wurramara — “Dressing Up” (The Wiggles cover)

6. Polish Club — “Apples & Bananas” (The Wiggles cover)

7. Donny Benet — “Sicily (I Want to Go)” (The Wiggles cover)

8. San Cisco — “H.O.L.I.D.A.Y.” (The Wiggles cover)

9. Custard — “Do The Propeller!” (The Wiggles cover)

10. Emma Donovan & the Putbacks — “Say The Dance, Do The Dance” (The Wiggles cover)

11. Dami Im — “Big Red Car” (The Wiggles cover)

12. Luca Brasi — “The Shimmie Shake” (The Wiggles cover)

13. Melbourne Ska Orchestra — “We’re All Fruit Salad!” (The Wiggles cover)

14. The Wiggles — “Elephant” (Tame Impala cover)

15. The Wiggles — “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Queen cover)

16. The Wiggles — “Umbrella” (Rihanna cover)

17. The Wiggles — “Thunderstruck” (AC/DC cover)

18. The Wiggles — “Pub Feed” (The Chats cover)

19. The Wiggles — “Sunday Girl” (Blondie cover)

20. The Wiggles — “Get On The Good Foot” (James Brown cover)

21. The Wiggles — “Praise You” (Fatboy Slim cover)

22. The Wiggles — “Brand New Key” (Melanie cover)

23. The Wiggles — “She’s A Rainbow” (The Rolling Stones cover)

24. The Wiggles — “Live It Up” (Mental As Anything cover)

25. The Wiggles — “Shipping Up To Boston” (Dropkick Murphys cover)

ReWiggled is out 3/11/2022 via The Wiggles. Pre-order it here.