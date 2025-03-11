These New Puritans are back with their first new album in six years. The art-rock duo of twin brothers Jack and George Barnett have announced that Crooked Wing is coming out on May 23, and it will feature contributions from jazz double-bassist Chris Laurence and pop auteur Caroline Polachek.

Crooked Wing is preceded by gorgeous singles “Bells” and “Industrial Love Song,” which Jack called “a duet between two cranes on a building site. Caroline sings the part of one crane, I sing the other; they can’t touch (their movements are controlled by the operator), but when the sun rises they hope that their shadows will cross. I like how the title George came up with misdirects expectations – it’s not that kind of industrial.”

He continued, “As we exit the mechanical age, you realize how much we have in common with our machines, how human they are. Suddenly it didn’t feel so absurd to write a love song from their perspective.”

You can listen to “Industrial Love Song” above and “Bells” here, while the Crooked Wing album cover artwork and tracklist are below.