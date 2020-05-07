Blink-182 have been chugging along since the early ’90s, but of course, there have been some notable lineup changes: Singer Tom DeLonge left the group in 2005, rejoined in 2009, and left again in 2015. However, fans who never got a chance to see DeLonge-era Blink perform live may eventually get the chance to, DeLonge believes.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, DeLonge was asked about the band. He said that while “of course” he and the group will eventually perform together again, he has a lot of other obligations to work around in order to make that happen:

“You know, I talk to Mark and Travis every so often. I just talked to Mark the other day, and I talk to Travis about every week or two. […] Everyone wants to know, ‘Are you guys gonna play again?’ Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody. Right now Angels and Airwaves is on a roll. We’re getting ready to put out the best record we’ve ever made. So I’m really busy with that. I’ve got multiple film projects. As you know To The Stars Academy is just booming, so I have all these priorities I’m responsible for, and I can’t just stop and go do a Blink-182 tour because it sounds fun. It’s a big thing. I gotta make time for it. So it’s kind of like, ‘How do we plan it a year or two in advance?'”

Check out the full interview here, in which DeLonge also discusses the apparent UFO videos recently released by the Pentagon, videos made by DeLonge’s UFO research organization, To The Stars Academy Of Arts & Science.