After a rough stretch, times have been joyful among fans of Mark Hoppus and Blink-182. Hoppus recently revealed that he’s officially cancer-free, and a few days ago, he performed live for the first time since sharing that news. Hoppus’ former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge noted recently that his and Hoppus’ relationship has improved in recent months, and on The Late Late Show last night, DeLonge spoke with James Corden about how well Hoppus is doing now. He also talked about the possibility of reuniting with Blink-182.

DeLonge, who was on hand in part because Angels & Airwaves performed Lifeforms single “Rebel Girl” on the show, said of Hoppus:

“He’s doing super good. He’s healing. He’s got a long journey of getting his strength back, but I think, miraculously, to have all of the cancer gone from him… he was stage 4. And then it wasn’t just remission: It was complete remission. So obviously, he was emotional, I was emotional, everyone’s emotional. The fans are excited and happy. I just think everyone’s good energy really kind of cured him. So it’s a big deal, we’re really excited for him.”

Corden then asked if this whole situation has prompted talks of DeLonge linking back up with Blink-182, and he said, “It’s so funny: Blink, it’s like, we’re there and then we’re gone and then we’re there and then we’re gone. I feel like I’m always talking about some kind of reunion. We always talk about playing together again and I think that that’s definitely something we’re all interested in. Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody’s priorities is really all that’s needed, and getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But yeah, I’m down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out.”

Watch DeLonge’s interview above and catch Angels & Airwaves’ performance below.

