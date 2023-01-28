tom verlaine 1978
Tom Verlaine, Founding Singer And Guitarist Of New York Punk Band Television, Is Dead At 73

Tom Verlaine, the singer and guitarist who founded the legendary New York punk band Television, has died at 73.

Television was a staple in the 1970s New York punk era, and their album Marquee Moon was one of the defining records of that time. The band formed in 1972, and broke up in 1978, before briefly reforming in 1992.

According to New York Times, Verlaine’s “death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Mr. Verlaine’s fellow musician Patti Smith. She did not specify a cause, saying that he died ‘after a brief illness.'”

Since news of Verlaine’s death broke, several musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences.

“Most nights we walk onstage to Marquee Moon- RIP to Tom Verlaine, the realest deal,” said Jason Isbell

Blondie guitarist Chris Stein recalled one of his early meetings of Verlaine, saying, “He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he’d written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don’t remember.”

Michael Stipe of R.E.M. shared a tribute on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the impact Verlaine has on music.

“Bless you Tom Verlaine and thank you for the songs, the lyrics, the voice,” he said. “And later the laughs, the inspiration, the stories, and the rigorous belief that music and art can alter and change matter, lives, experience. You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down.”

