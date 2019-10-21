Over the past decade, Trent Reznor has been far more prolific creating movie and TV scores with Atticus Ross than he has releasing Nine Inch Nails albums. He has released a handful of NIN albums and EPs in recent years, but he and Ross have scored a significantly greater amount of movies and TV shows, including The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and Mid90s.

Their latest project is the score for the new Watchmen series, which premiered on HBO this past weekend. Now Reznor and Ross have revealed their plans for releasing their Watchmen score, and it turns out they have enough material to release it in three separate volumes. Instead of one overarching soundtrack album, Reznor and Ross will be sharing the soundtrack in installments: The first volume is set for release on November 4, while the second will be out on November 25, and the third and final volume will drop on December 16.

Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails are again nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020, and while Reznor hasn’t yet commented on the current nomination, it’s not likely he’s too concerned about it. After hearing about the group’s 2019 nomination, Reznor said in 2018, “I saw somebody write something online or comment on Twitter like, ‘What could be less rock and roll than the f*ckin’ Hall Of Fame.’ And that is authentically how I feel about it. I honestly couldn’t give less of a sh*t. I’m not gonna sleep any better. Included or not.”