At the end of June, it was announced that Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor, along with Labrinth and Kamasi Washington, received a nomination at the 2020 Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) category. Reznor earned his nomination thanks his score of Watchmen with Atticus Ross and now, Ross and the Nine Inch Nails frontman are closer to an EGOT after they pulled away with the win at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The award comes after the duo won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for The Social Network and the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, bringing them one step closer to the elusive EGOT title.

https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1306750485798379520F

The Emmy award win for Reznor arrives in a year that he, along with Nine Inch Nails, were slated to enter the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame along with Whitney Houston, the Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Depeche Mode. After the induction ceremony was postponed from its original date of May 2, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced that they would once again change the plans for the ceremony. The induction ceremony will now be held as a pre-recorded HBO special airing on November 7.

Speaking on his induction, Reznor said, “When I look back at how Nine Inch Nails are received, it always seems like we fall between the cracks or we’re not in this category or ‘that thing.’ I don’t know if it’s a defense mechanism, but I just assumed we’d stay in that category, so I’m pleasantly surprised to see us acknowledged. It feels pretty good.”