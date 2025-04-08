It’s true what the billboards say: there’s “never enough” Turnstile.

Luckily, the genre-pushing hardcore band have announced a new album, their first since 2021’s Grammy-nominated Glow On. Set to arrive on June 6, Never Enough was recorded in Los Angeles and Baltimore and is produced by vocalist Brendan Yates. There’s no tracklist yet, but Turnstile did release the album’s title track, which begins with a wash of synths before the heavy riffs enter.

As per a press release:

The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.

Turnstile have also confirmed that guitarist Meg Mills is an official member of the group now, joining Yates, bassist Franz Lyons, guitarist Pat McCrory, and drummer Daniel Fang.

You can listen to “Never Enough” above. Below, you’ll find the album’s artwork, as well as Turnstile’s festival tour dates.