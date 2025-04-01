It’s been four long years Turnstile toured the world behind Glow On, one of 2021’s best albums. But it appears the hardcore band will have some new music out soon.

“THE BOYS ARE BACK,” a fan wrote on the Turnstile subreddit, along with a photo of a billboard in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles that reads “Never Enough Turnstile.” There’s also a date: June 6. That’s hopefully when the new album — or at least a song — will drop. It’s not just boys who are back, though: as noted by Stereogum, the billboard seems to confirm that Meg Mills, who has played with Turnstile as a touring guitarist, is now a full-time member.

“We made a lot of ill new relationships with people,” singer Brendan Yates told Uproxx about the success of Glow On. “We’re just thankful that we were fortunate enough for them to hear the record, and the record did the work. The word of mouth has been very strong.” He added, “We’ve been really fortunate enough to run into people that are real ones lately,” he adds. “And the ones that we’ve been holding on to for a long time have been riding with us for like a decade now. So it’s solid.”

You can see the Turnstile billboard here.