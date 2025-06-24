Turnstile is definitely the kind of band that would have been on a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack had they been active when the original games were released. In fact, their music actually will appear in the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remastered next month. Ahead of that, though, the band and the skateboarding icon have made their collaborative debut thanks to Taco Bell.

In a new, skatepark-set ad for the Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box that has started airing recently, Hawk is briefly featured, while Turnstile’s “Seein’ Stars” and “Birds” play in the background.

Meanwhile, Hawk recently discussed his original game soundtracks, saying, “It was fun because we weren’t under many regulations for that game. It had never been done before, so Activision gave us free reign to do whatever we wanted, so I definitely wanted to keep the culture alive in it and represent it well. So I just threw out bands that I heard growing up at the skate park, largely rooted in ’80s punk rock. It was like Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Sex Pistols, Gang Of Four, Dead Kennedys, and I didn’t realize that that would be such an iconic part of the game as well, and people really identified with the music. I think it opened up people’s eyes to new bands and new genres.”

