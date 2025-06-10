Turnstile just released their triumphant new album Never Enough a few days ago, and as fans dive into the project, the band is preparing to tour behind it: Today (June 10), the group announced The Never Enough Tour.
The fall trek of North American dates spans about a month in September and October, and will feature support from Amyl & The Sniffers, Speed, Jane Remover, Mannequin Pussy, and Blood Orange.
Ticket pre-sales start June 11 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale on June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band’s website.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Turnstile’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Never Enough Tour
09/15 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle ~
09/17 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^
09/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann ^
09/20 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^
09/21 — Buffalo, NY @ The Outer Harbor at Terminal B ^
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #
09/24 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island #
09/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
09/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
09/28 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park ^
09/30 — Denver, CO @ Project 70 Under the Bridge ^
10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Exposition Park +
10/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +
10/07 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater +
10/08 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn +
10/10 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park +
10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater +
10/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater +
10/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Lawn +
10/16 — Fort Worth, TX @ Panther Island Pavilion +
10/18 — Miami, FL @ III Points *
10/19 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre +
+ with Amyl & The Sniffers, Speed, Jane Remover
^ with Mannequin Pussy, Speed, Jane Remover
# with Blood Orange, Speed, Jane Remover
~ with Speed, Jane Remover
* festival date
Never Enough is out now via Roadrunner. Find more information here.