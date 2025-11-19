In 2018, The War On Drugs hosted the first edition of A Drugcember To Remember, a series of benefit shows to help The Fund For The School District Of Philadelphia, a nonprofit that boosts Philly public schools. The band hasn’t done it the past two years, though, but in 2025, they’re coming back: Today (November 19), they’ve announced the event’s return.

The shows are set for December 18, 19, and 20 at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia. Tickets will be available starting November 21 at 10 a.m ET, via the band’s website.

The band’s Adam Granduciel says in a statement:

“Another Drugcember to remember! This has been a year end highlight for me since we started doing it in 2018. Three rock shows at our old local hangout benefitting the Philadelphia school system. This band wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the vibrant Philadelphia community that has supported us since the beginning and we are very grateful for it.”

Per a press release, The Fund For The School District Of Philadelphia “is responsible for aligning philanthropic dollars with innovative, transformational, and equitable solutions that spur academic achievement for all children in Philadelphia’s public schools. The organization exists to harness community support for public education and eliminate the impact of underfunding as a barrier to student success.”

