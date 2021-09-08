A couple of months shy of releasing their forthcoming album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War On Drugs stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night to perform lead single “Living Proof.” Filmed in a studio setting, the performance offers a pleasing behind-the-scenes look at the band (gently) rocking out together.

Earlier in July, the Philly dream-rock outfit announced the follow-up to 2017’s A Deeper Understanding. I Don’t Live Here Anymore was recorded in seven different studios, including New York’s Electric Lady and Los Angeles’ Sound City, and, according to the band’s website, is an “uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes — resilience in the face of despair.”

Last year, singer Adam Granduciel opened up a bit to Stereogum about working on the much-anticipated follow-up to A Deeper Understanding. “I just remembered how fun it can be to stumble on a song,” he said regarding “Living Proof.” “I think all the songs I love are the ones that came out of nowhere. All the sudden, in that moment, when you’re really creating this thing, all these things come back and make sense in the moment.”

Check out the performance above.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

