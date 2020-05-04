Musicians are unable to perform live and earn a living that way right now, so understandably, these are trying times for some in the music community. So, a group of Philadelphia musicians stepped up to help with Love From Philly Live, a charity livestream that took place over the weekend. The event benefited 30 Amp Circuit, a non-profit that was “created specifically to promote health and wellness for musicians and those that work for them.” One of the highlights was a quick set from The War On Drugs, who performed (remotely, of course) a pair of favorites from recent albums, “Pain” and “Under The Pressure.”

Ahead of the performance, the band wrote on Instagram, “We’re so psyched and honored to be featured on the @lovefromphillylive #lovefromphilly virtual fundraiser for the Philadelphia entertainment community. ALL proceeds will benefit @30ampcircuit . So many of our friends and neighbors from the Philly music community are gonna be there so make sure to grab yourself a Philly special and tune in. Plus you’ll get to catch a glimpse of our life at home these days. Did I wear the same clothes for three days just to get a halfway decent version of ‘under the pressure?’ If DI guitars sound this good then why do I have all these stupid amps? Or is Anthony in a ‘tchotchke-off’ with lee Sklar? Are midi cables the only thing buried in robbie’s basement? The answers to these questions and more…this SUNDAY NIGHT MAY 3.”

Watch The War On Drugs perform “Pain” and “Under The Pressure” above.