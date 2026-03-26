Since the early ’90s, Weezer have been as consistently busy as just about anybody. They spend a lot of time on the road and there’s more of that in their future: Today (March 26), Weezer announced Weezer: The Gathering, a new North American tour featuring special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

The 32-city arena trek runs from September 8 to October 24, hitting just about every major North American venue you can think of along the way.

Tickets will be available starting with various pre-sales on March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale starts April 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional info is available on the band’s website.

On top of the tour, Weezer is also hosting “Weezer: The Gathering – Initiation Week,” a series of events all over their hometown of Los Angeles. There’s everything from a trivia night to a pickleball tournament featuring the band themselves. More information can be found on the band’s website.

Furthermore, the band is releasing a new song called “Rise Again,” the first from a to-be-announced new album, on April 1 (it’s not a joke, the song’s really coming).

Check out the full list of tour dates below.