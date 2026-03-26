Since the early ’90s, Weezer have been as consistently busy as just about anybody. They spend a lot of time on the road and there’s more of that in their future: Today (March 26), Weezer announced Weezer: The Gathering, a new North American tour featuring special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups.
The 32-city arena trek runs from September 8 to October 24, hitting just about every major North American venue you can think of along the way.
Tickets will be available starting with various pre-sales on March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale starts April 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional info is available on the band’s website.
On top of the tour, Weezer is also hosting “Weezer: The Gathering – Initiation Week,” a series of events all over their hometown of Los Angeles. There’s everything from a trivia night to a pickleball tournament featuring the band themselves. More information can be found on the band’s website.
Furthermore, the band is releasing a new song called “Rise Again,” the first from a to-be-announced new album, on April 1 (it’s not a joke, the song’s really coming).
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Weezer’s 2026 Tour Dates: Weezer: The Gathering
09/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/11 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/15 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
09/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/20 — Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
09/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/02 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/04 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
10/06 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/11 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/13 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
10/14 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
10/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena