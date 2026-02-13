If you look at Weezer’s discography, there’s something about it that stands out from most other bands: They have six self-titled albums. Officially, they all have the same name, Weezer, but they’re also known as the Blue Album, Green Album, Red Album, White Album, Black Album, and Teal Album, based on the primary color of the art’s background.

Now, Weezer have spun this into a fun idea for a vinyl box set: The group just announced Coloring Book, which features the aforementioned albums pressed on appropriately colored vinyl. The set itself is also a “comprehensive book experience” with 72 illustrations (by artist Alec Longstreth), with illustrations based on each song. There’s also a set of six color markers, making the set a literal coloring book.

There’s also a deluxe version, limited to just 100 copies. It comes with an exclusive Weezer backpack and a signed lithograph, and it can only be bought on Weezer’s store.

This comes a couple years after Weezer shared a big reissue of the Blue Album, the most deluxe edition of which came with 36 previously unreleased tracks. Among them was “Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice),” which is the earliest known recording of the classic song.

Coloring Book is out 4/10 via Interscope. Find more information here.