There has been a lot of excitement about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the exaggerated biopic of “Weird Al” Yankovic that is coming to the Roku channel on November 4. When it comes time for awards season, who knows how the film will do. As for Yankovic, it seems he would embrace the film picking up a Razzie Award.

Yankovic was on The Tonight Show yesterday and towards the end of the interview, Fallon noted the “awards buzz” surrounding the movie, to which Yankovic excitedly responded, “I hope I get a Razzie!” Fallon and Yankovic laughed the comment off before throwing to a clip from the film.

For those unfamiliar, a Razzie — or Golden Raspberry Award, as it’s officially called — is an award given to people and movies that stunk. So, it’s not a flattering thing to win, but some actors have put their pride aside and embraced it. Perhaps the most notable example came in 2005, when Halle Berry actually showed up to the award ceremony to accept one of the four Razzies she won that year for Catwoman. She roasted the movie on stage, too, saying, “I want to thank Warner Bros. for casting me in this piece-of-sh*t movie.”

With all the excitement surrounding Weird, though, it doesn’t appear Yankovic will have any sort of presence at the next Razzies.

Watch Yankovic’s Tonight Show interview above.