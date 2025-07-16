Whitney shared “Darling” in May, suggesting that the duo had a new album on the way. Indeed, they do: Today (July 16), they announced Small Talk, their fourth album.

They also shared a warm new single, “Dandelions.” The band’s Julien Ehrlich says of the song:

“A couple years ago Max and I were both on the brink of moving across the country to be closer to the people we were dating at the time. Over the span of a few months both relationships somewhat abruptly crumbled, leaving us with equal parts confusion and sadness, mourning the futures that would have accompanied those relationships as well as the relationships themselves. Inspired by those events (and on a whim of Midwestern pride) we wound up spinning the story of ‘Dandelions’ into one of a big city hopeful who gets chewed up and spit back out into the heartland.”

The duo previously told Uproxx, “It’s always at the forefront of our minds to think about, ‘Someone who knows our band or likes our band, what would they like to hear? How would they want to hear us change and evolve?’”

Watch the “Dandelions” video above. Below, find the Small Talk cover art and tracklist. Whitney also just announced a tour, so find those dates below as well.