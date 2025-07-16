Whitney shared “Darling” in May, suggesting that the duo had a new album on the way. Indeed, they do: Today (July 16), they announced Small Talk, their fourth album.
They also shared a warm new single, “Dandelions.” The band’s Julien Ehrlich says of the song:
“A couple years ago Max and I were both on the brink of moving across the country to be closer to the people we were dating at the time. Over the span of a few months both relationships somewhat abruptly crumbled, leaving us with equal parts confusion and sadness, mourning the futures that would have accompanied those relationships as well as the relationships themselves. Inspired by those events (and on a whim of Midwestern pride) we wound up spinning the story of ‘Dandelions’ into one of a big city hopeful who gets chewed up and spit back out into the heartland.”
The duo previously told Uproxx, “It’s always at the forefront of our minds to think about, ‘Someone who knows our band or likes our band, what would they like to hear? How would they want to hear us change and evolve?’”
Watch the “Dandelions” video above. Below, find the Small Talk cover art and tracklist. Whitney also just announced a tour, so find those dates below as well.
Whitney’s Small Talk Album Cover Artwork
Whitney’s Small Talk Tracklist
1. “Silent Exchange”
2. “Won’t You Speak Your Mind”
3. “The Thread”
4. “Damage”
5. “Dandelions”
6. “Islands (Really Something)”
7. “In The Saddle”
8. “Evangeline” Feat. Madison Cunningham
9. “Back To The Wind”
10. “Small Talk”
11. “Darling”
Whitney’s 2025 Tour Dates
07/16 — Greek Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA#
07/18 — Santa Barbara Bowl @ Santa Barbara, CA#
07/19 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA#
07/20 — The Hangar @ South Lake Tahoe, CA
07/22 — Ford Idaho Center Amp @ Nampa, ID#
07/23 — The Elm @ Bozeman, MT
07/24 — The Granary @ Salt Lake City, UT#
07/25 — Washington’s FoCo @ Fort Collins, CO
07/26 — Fiddlers Green Amp @ Greenwood Village, CO#
07/31 — Higher Ground @ Burlington, VT*
08/02 — Osheaga Festival @ Montreal, QC*
08/04 — Tree House Brewing Company @ Charlton, MA*
08/05 — Levitate Backyard Outdoor Concert Series @ Marshfield, MA*
08/06 — Stone Church @ Brattleboro, VT*
08/07 — Levon Helm Studios @ Woodstock, NY*
08/08 — The Recher @ Towson, MD*
08/10 — The Stone Pony @ Asbury Park, NJ*
08/12 — Anthology @ Rochester, NY*
08/13 — Hi-Fi Annex @ Indianapolis, IN*
08/14 — Globe Iron @ Cleveland, OH*
08/15 — Bell’s Eccentric Cafe @ Kalamazoo, MI
* with Folk Bitch Trio
# supporting Caamp
Small Talk is out 11/7 via AWAL. Find more information here.