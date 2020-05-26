Some of Whitney’s members found themselves in a scary situation recently, as they were robbed at gunpoint last month. Everybody emerged from the incident unscathed, fortunately, and now they’re back to putting out new music. Today, the group has shared a pair of new covers, of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and of SWV’s “Rain.”

The Denver cover also features Waxahatchee, and she and the band turned the song into a duet, preserving the serene energy of the original song but Whitney-ifying it a little. The band’s Max Kakacek said of working with Waxahatchee, “We knew that Katie was destined to sing this with us. We both heard her live and she has this classic country vibe. Once we heard her voice on it, it was pretty much magical. Her contribution is perfect.”

Julian Ehrilch also noted of SWV, “My relationship with SWV goes back to my UMO days, when I was 19 in the van and listening to ‘Right Here.’ I’ve been obsessed with them since I was a teenager. The song interpolates Jaco Pastorious’ ‘Portrait Of Tracy,’ which is one of my favorite basslines ever.”

Listen to Whitney’s covers of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Rain” above.