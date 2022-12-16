A crossover no one was expecting: comedian Nikki Glaser and iconic Chicago indie band Wilco, but it’s here. For Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Glaser joined the band in a vehicle to chat about their music and sing along to songs like “Heavy Metal Drummer.”

The episode is streaming on Apple TV+ now, and a preview shows that it’s worth the watch. Glaser discusses the time she used Wilco as a failed attempt to get a boyfriend: “I became obsessed. I only wore Wilco t-shirts because I wanted to attract a guy and then we would fall in love. Didn’t really happen,” she said. She also touched on her genuine appreciation of the band, saying, “You got feelings out of me when those weren’t really going through my system because I was on a lot of Prozac.”

Another clip posted on Wilco’s Instagram recently sees Glaser and the group exchanging a friendship bracelet. The wholesome scene is then followed by an intense moment of a near-fight with spears that gets Glaser more riled up than the others expected. “Poor John… almost getting stabbed,” one user commented. Another commented on how unexpectedly good Jeff Tweedy is at acting — someone get this man in a movie.

Watch the trailer above and the Instagram clip below.