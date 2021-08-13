As you might have heard, Sleater-Kinney and Wilco are currently on tour together (Chicago’s Nnamdï was slated to open but had to pull out at the last minute due to an injury). Anyway, due to inclement weather, Sleater-Kinney and Wilco unfortunately had to cancel their date at Kansas City. To make up for things, the two bands decided to jam it out in the dressing room at Grinders KC, and the resulting livestream is now on Instagram for your viewing enjoyment.

Among the set list were songs like “Either Way,” “Impossible Germany,” “Theologians,” and “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart,” among other Wilco classics. “We’re really sorry, Kansas City,” singer Jeff Tweedy said at the end of the livestream. “We’ll come back.”

Earlier today, Sleater-Kinney also announced that they would be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for the following tour stops: St. Louis, Atlanta, Nashville, Richmond, DC, Boston, Buffalo, and Chicago. “This decision was made in the best interest of our fans, the crew, and the bands,” the band wrote. “We’re working hard to keep our shows as safe as possible. As we wait on confirmation from other venues, please know that we will continue to keep you updated with these new covid protocols.”

Look into tickets here. Sleater-Kinney’s latest album, Path Of Wellness, is out now via Mom + Pop. Get it here.